The Moultrie-Colquitt County Chamber of Commerce recently held a new member ribbon cutting for Ann’s Medical Scrubs located at 101 First St. N.W. in historic downtown Moultrie. Ann’s Medical Scrubs is owned by Natasha (Monique) Adams and is a retail business that offers medical, dental, daycare, veterinary, and hospitality scrubs and uniforms as well as accessories. Sizes range from XXSmall up to 5XL. You can also place special orders with a four-day window pick up time. Their hours are Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. You can reach Ann’s Medical Scrubs by calling 229-439-3742. Shown center cutting the ribbon is owner Natasha (Monique) Adams, along with family, friends, plus Chamber Board of Directors and Ambassadors.