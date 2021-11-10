MOULTRIE, Ga. – Legacy Village at Park Regency, an assisted living and memory care community serving Colquitt County, Ga., celebrated the autumn season with an outdoor fall festival on Oct.20 for residents and their families.
The assisted living facility partnered with Colquitt Regional Home Health and Hospice to host this festive event which also included volunteers from Kindred Hospice and Heritage Church.
“I was completely blown away by the community and family involvement in making this year’s Fall Festival a reality and a great experience. Many events like this one were canceled last year due to the pandemic, and seeing residents having fun with their families again is so exciting,” said Tara Dawkins, activities director at Legacy Village at Park Regency.
“This year’s Fall Festival was very special and it warmed my heart to see the joy on the faces of the family members and residents who participated. We are deeply thankful to the various family and community members, including Colquitt Regional Home Services, Kindred Hospice and Heritage Church, who participated in the different booths for games and raffles. We couldn’t have done it without them, and it made our residents’ day,” Matt Wertz, Legacy Village at Park Regency, said.
