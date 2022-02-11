MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Volunteer Arts Alliance has enjoyed over 30 years of raising funds for the Colquitt County Arts Center. The annual Hunt Dinner has become a staple and highly anticipated event featuring a wild game inspired menu, as well as silent and live auction items that feature many one-of-a-kind items and once-in-a-lifetime experiences.
The event has evolved in recent years to become The Art of the Hunt, a week-long celebration that includes two new events; Whiskey & Wildlife and Field & Vine. Each event offers a unique and highly curated experience.
Presented by Mossy Oak Properties, the 30th Annual Art of the Hunt event raised more than $90,000 to help provide art supplies to students and teachers, maintain the beautiful and historical Arts Center building, and provide art education programming throughout the community.
A ladies event, Field and Vine, held in the Arts Center ballroom, included an evening of specialty crafted wine pairings, dinner and art. A delicious catered meal was provided along with wine pairings presented by Vincent D’Agostino, director of food & beverage for the Jekyll Island Club Resort. Throughout dinner, ladies previewed an art installation created by Erin Ricks specifically for the Art of the Hunt. Ricks is the owner of Red Clay Graphics, the host of Field and Vine.
Gentlemen also had an evening of their own at Sullivan Hill Plantation that included hand-rolled cigars, a private bourbon tasting by 13th Colony Distillery and special guest speaker Dr. Bill Palmer, president/CEO of Tall Timbers, discussing modern issues in conservation. Whiskey and Wildlife was hosted by Pentas Wealth Management.
The 30th Annual Hunt Dinner was held on Friday, Feb. 4, with more than 300 attendees. There was an online silent auction that boasted over 100 items that included works of art, furniture, a gas grill, gift certificates from local eateries and photographers and much, much more. This was the first time the bidding for silent auction items was totally online and it gave supporters who couldn’t attend the dinner an opportunity to show their support.
Following dinner was the much anticipated live auction that included, among other listings, a trip for 10 to Bali, original artwork by artists Dr. Tony Moser and David Lanier, several Half Day Hunting packages and catered dinner packages just to name a few. The host of the Hunt Dinner was Ameris Bank.
12-Gauge Sponsors included Southern Valley, Freedom Logistics and IFCO Seedlings. 16-Gauge Sponsors included Mr. and Mrs. Charles H. Cannon IV, JCI, Lazarus of Moultrie, Mobley Gin, Dr. and Mrs. Josh Newton, Ronnie and Susan Reagin, and Dr. and Mrs. Gary Swartzentruber. 20-Gauge Sponsors included Mr. and Mrs. Victor Beadles, Broadleaf Trucking, Buck View Farm, Colony Bank, Mr. and Mrs. Josh Lovett, Drs. Marty and April Mathis, the Honorable Brian and Margaret McDaniel and Dr. and Mrs. John Lee Redding.
None of these events would have been possible if not for the Volunteer Arts Alliance (VAA) committee. The VAA committee is made up of Marie Brown, president; Katie Harrison, treasurer; Carrie Lasseter, ticket sales chair; Rebecca Peters, Field & Vine coordinator; Chas Cannon, Whiskey & Wildlife coordinator; Erin Ricks, art & marketing; Marie Brown, live auction chair; Emily Watson, silent auction chair, and Fraley Turnipseed, raffle ticket chair.
Subcommittee members included Jonathan Vines, Ken Turnipseed, Rebecca Mobley, Jenna Alderman, Kay Powell, Mary Ann Robinson and Connie Fritz.
If you would like more information about how to support the Arts Center through the Volunteer Arts Alliance, call the Arts Center at 985-1922
