MOULTRIE – The Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office has taken a suspect into custody following the theft of a trailer from a construction site July 2.
The CCSO Criminal Investigations Division received an anonymous tip Friday, July 7, with the name of a potential suspect.
Investigators issued a search warrant after further research into the individual's background from Worth County. Deputies located several tools at the suspect’s residence in Worth County. The suspect was taken into custody at his place of employment in Albany Friday afternoon and received a felony charge of theft by taking.
“After speaking with the suspect here, he assisted us in retrieving the trailer and most of the items stored in it from additional locations,” Colquitt County Sheriff's Investigator Will Pierce said Monday afternoon.
He said the items, valued from $150 to $200,000 worth of tools and equipment, were returned to the owner of Faircloth Construction as of Friday evening.
There was no clear motive for the theft, Pierce said. The suspect was visiting the area when the incident occurred.
The enclosed trailer was white with Faircloth Construction decals on both sides, ladder racks on the top, tandem axles, and bent-up trailer doors and initially stolen between 3 p.m. Sunday and 7 a.m. Monday morning from Hopewell Church Road.
Pierce also thanked the community's assistance in the search.
