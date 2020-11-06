MOULTRIE, Ga. – Anthem BCBS of Georgia recently announced it will not be including Colquitt Regional Medical Center in its coverage for several plans purchased on the Healthcare MarketPlace Exchange, also referred to as Affordable Care Act plans.
Patients with Anthem BCBS Pathway, Pathway X, Enhanced Pathway, and Enhanced Pathway X Healthcare MarketPlace Exchange insurance plans are impacted by this change, according to a press release from the hospital.
Colquitt Regional received notification that Anthem would be terminating its contract with the hospital effective Jan. 1, 2021, the press release said. In addition to Colquitt Regional, Anthem also terminated contracts with all Archbold Health System hospitals and a number of other hospitals in rural communities.
Effective Jan. 1, patients who purchase one of the plans listed above, sold via the Healthcare MarketPlace Exchange or through a local broker, will no longer be in-network when using services from Colquitt Regional Medical Center, the hospital said.
Patients will continue to be in-network at Colquitt Regional until Dec. 31, 2020.
For patients utilizing the Healthcare Marketplace Exchange to purchase healthcare insurance coverage, two options are available that are in-network with Colquitt Regional. Ambetter Health Plan and Alliant Health Plan have both signed contracts with Colquitt Regional.
“Having Anthem BCBS turn their back on patients who live in rural communities is very unfortunate,” said Colquitt Regional President and CEO Jim Matney. “We appreciate that Ambetter and Alliant are willing to work with us so that our patients who rely on the Healthcare Marketplace Exchange are still able to receive healthcare locally.”
For Healthcare Marketplace Exchange participants, open enrollment begins Nov. 1, and ends on Dec. 15, for coverage that will begin on Jan. 1, 2021.
“Please note that since Anthem BCBS of Georgia has cancelled its agreement with Colquitt Regional, as of Jan. 1, 2021, Colquitt Regional will only be in-network with Ambetter and Alliant Health Plans on the Healthcare MarketPlace Exchange,” the hospital press release said. “Beginning Jan. 1, 2021, Colquitt Regional hospitals and physicians will still treat members of the Anthem BCBS Exchange health plans if authorized, but members may have a higher out-of-pocket cost when using an out-of-network provider such as Colquitt Regional.”
For patients who will be affected by this change in coverage, please visit the Federal Exchange website,www.healthcare.gov, during open enrollment to review plan options.
