MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Moultrie-Colquitt County Chamber of Commerce recently held a new member ribbon cutting for Anytime Fitness located at 803 First Ave. S.E. in Moultrie, Georgia.
Anytime Fitness is owned by Jay Krick and managed by Jessica Mothershed. The business is a gym that offers personal training, group fitness, and tanning, as well as hydro massage. Anytime Fitness is offering $1 sign up through Oct. 31.
Their hours are Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. and Friday from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. You can reach Anytime Fitness by calling 229-668-2348 or visit their website listed as www.anytimefitness.com.
Shown center cutting the ribbon is owner Jay Krick, along with community friends and Chamber Ambassadors and staff.
