WASHINGTON — The Associated Press has announced that Republican Austin Scott has won reelection to U.S. House in Georgia's 8th Congressional District.
The Georgia Secretary of State's office reports that Scott has 67.32% of the votes counted so far over Democratic challenger Darrius Butler. The Secretary of State's website said 41.38% of the precincts in District 8 have been counted.
Learn more about how AP decides when to call elections here.
