MOULTRIE, Ga. – Organizers of Moultrie Bank & Trust (MB&T) filed applications on June 30 with the Georgia Department of Banking and Finance and the FDIC seeking a bank charter and deposit insurance to open a full-service, locally owned, community bank headquartered in Moultrie, Georgia.
MB&T is a community bank (in organization) and will focus on serving the banking needs of small and medium size businesses and their owners and employees, farming operations and their owners and employees, real estate investors and developers, and professionals and their practices in Colquitt County as well as its adjacent counties, according to a press release from the bank announcing the filing.
“The organizers and founding shareholders of the bank are experienced bankers and business professionals in the bank's target market area,” the press release said. “The backgrounds of the organizers and proposed directors are diverse, and they have had an impact on their respective communities, either through financial services, retail, real estate development, jobs creation, or civic affairs. Their civic involvement goes beyond simply joining and paying dues to the local clubs or chambers of commerce as this group of bank organizers has held various leadership roles in those organizations.”
Byron Richardson of Bank Resources, Inc., a consulting firm, said, “Moultrie and Colquitt County are in need of a locally managed and owned bank that is committed to the needs of their community. The market is well suited for a new bank, and the board and organizing group are well equipped to deliver bank products and services that Moultrie needs.”
The Organizing Group has committed and donated a substantial amount of time, energy and expertise to support Moultrie Bank & Trust, the press release said. Organizers with extensive business experience and professionals with extensive regulatory and legal experience have researched, developed and refined the bank's proposed business strategy to ensure MB&T will stand out from its competitors.
The following individuals are the organizers and proposed directors and executive management of Moultrie Bank & Trust: Joseph P. Baker, Charles H. “Chas” Cannon IV, John J. Cole Jr., Trenton A. Davis, Henry Bart “Trey” Davis III, Joseph Preston Jimmerson, Tony W. Lasseter, Tony W. “Judd” Lasseter II, John Mark Mobley III, S. Louis Perry III, Jody Garrett Tyson, William Bradley Tyson, Donna S. Lott (president and CEO), John C. Peters Jr. (chief lending officer) and Collin Batchelor, CPA (chief financial officer).
In the coming months and with regulatory approval, Moultrie Bank & Trust will offer its stock to family and friends and plans to raise $20,000,000 in capital, the press release said.
“This planned capital level should position Moultrie Bank & Trust to be a strong competitor in the Colquitt County market,” the release said. “MB&T is targeting an opening date in the second quarter of 2022 and will be located at 500 Veterans Parkway North, Moultrie, Georgia.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.