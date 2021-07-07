MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Colquitt County School System began accepting applications Wednesday for its new full-service Distanced Learning program.
Parents can contact their child's school to get an application. It must be filled out completely and submitted no later than July 27.
In May, the school system began vetting the Distance Learning program provided by Edgenuity, an online educational resource program, as an alternative to the traditional face-to-face instruction that is planned for the 2021-2022 school year.
“We recognize that parents have needs and we want to accommodate them and offer students the best environment for them to learn,” said Megan Bishop, the instructional technology and information services director of the CCSS.
In 2020, the school system initially worked with Edgenuity to provide credit recovery opportunities to students, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it became a supplementary instructional resource for students.
According to Bishop, when the CCSS decided that they wanted to provide an online alternative to the traditional courses, Edgenuity's full-service model caught their eye.
Bishop said that CCSS reached out to other districts that use the full-service model while considering Edgenuity, such as Tift County, Bibb County, Social Circle, and Jefferson City.
The program is available for K-12 and requires a collaborative effort between Edgenuity, the school system and parents of participating students.
For every 35-50 students participating, a certified teacher in the CCSS will be appointed as a site mentor to act as a liaison among the three, allowing for easier communication.
According to Bishop, acceptance into the program requires a stable internet connection, but opportunities are available for students to receive the proper equipment and bandwidth for the program.
Approval from the principal of the student's school is also required, with administration considering each individual student's records, recommendations and overall performance during the online instruction during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Bishop said that the system is interested in asking families about their motivation for participating in the program and why virtual education is their preference.
Daily attendance, time on task and progress on administered lessons over the Distanced Learning program will be monitored by Edgenuity's program, which is able to differentiate between idle and active participation by the student.
For elementary students, an accompanying adult — a parent, a legal guardian or an individual appointed by the parent or guardian — must act as a learning coach, supervising the student during their lessons.
The curriculum planned by Edgenuity for the students is aligned with Georgia standards of education and will allow for options in the pacing of topics.
The curriculum will involve direct-instruction videos and rigorous assignments. The lessons will not be taught by Colquitt County teachers, instead directed by certified educators from Edgenuity.
The Distanced Learning program is a year-long commitment that requires motivation and active participation by students and parents involved, Bishop said.
“We don't want parents to take this lightly,” she said. “Student education is very important.”
Elementary students are required to participate a minimum of 4 1/2 to 5 hours every school day alongside their learning coach, and higher grade levels will require a minimum of one hour per course, up to six.
Students and their families will also be required to attend mandatory meetings at school as required, such as advisement, proctored assessments and exams.
If expectations set by the program are not met by a participating student, then administration will work with the families involved to better meet the student's needs.
If the student's education is found to be in jeopardy due to the virtual learning or parents decide to opt-out of the program, then they will be returned to in-person instruction and the family will be held responsible for tuition fees for the program, similar to the standard set by the Georgia Virtual School.
The full extent of these tuition fees will be a matter of discussion between the administration and the family and will take into account extenuating circumstances, according to Bishop.
With the passing of the Dexter Mosley Act, students in grades 6-12 are able to participate in extracurricular and interscholastic activities as long as they are enrolled in one qualifying (district) course, allowing participation from students in the program, according to Bishop.
Bishop said that a number of parents in the community were anxious to get back to face-to-face learning, so she doesn't expect a large number of applications to the program.
“It is always our pleasure to serve the families of our community, so we hope by offering options, we can satisfy students where their learning needs are best met,” she said.
In-person classes for the 2021-22 school year will begin Aug. 9, but studens in the Distanced Learning program will start Aug. 16 to provide time for training site mentors and orientation sessions to educate involved families on the expectations of the program.
