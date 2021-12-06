MOULTRIE, Ga. — A Southwest Georgia dentist has received her second national honor in roughly a year.
Dr. Kajuana Farrey Sutton, who is based in Albany but also practices in Moultrie, was recently honored by the Lucy Hobbs Project in Dentistry.
The project, an initiative of Benco Dental, honors Lucy Hobbs, who became the first licensed female dentist in 1866. It recognizes a female dentist in each of six categories — Industry Icon, Woman to Watch, Innovator, Clinical Expert, Mentor, and Humanitarian. Farrey Sutton was honored in the Clinical Expert category, which the project’s website defines as “A skillful practitioner who embraces advancements and integrates them into patient care.”
In the announcement of the award, the Lucy Hobbs Project said Farrey Sutton “is honored here for her contributions to oral health education for dental professionals and patients alike, having trained dental assistants at the Georgia Dental Education Institute since 2019, including throughout the pandemic.”
Farrey Sutton, a 2009 graduate of the Medical College of Georgia’s School of Dentistry, was the first African American female dentist in the country to cofound a dental community health center when she opened the West Albany Dental and Medical Center after her graduation.
“I designed the center, oversaw construction, put together an office plan and wrote the dental directory,” Farrey Sutton told Incisal Edge, a dental trade magazine.
She now operates two other offices, one of them at 513 S. Main St. in Moultrie, and together they treat some 14,000 patients, the magazine said.
Last year, the project named Farrey Sutton one of its Women Who Inspire.
