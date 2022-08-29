MOULTRIE, Ga. – The Georgia Council of the Arts recently awarded the Colquitt County Arts Center two grants totaling $9,000 to help fund two art education programs and an upcoming dance production.
“The arts sector has proven its resilience over the last two years, and it has played a major role in restarting the economy through attracting tourism, bringing communities back together, and aiding classroom learning as we inspire the workforce of the future,” Georgia Council for the Arts Executive Director Tina Lilly said in a press release Wednesday.
Lilly continued, “The 253 grants we have awarded will help cities and organizations bring more people back to work while enhancing the qualities that make Georgia so special.”
Arts Center Executive Director Connie Fritz said the arts education program grant will fund two projects in partnership with Stringfellow Elementary School.
The FY23 Arts Education Program Grant was $5,000 with a 50% match requirement of $2,500 provided by the Colquitt County Board of Education.
“I wrote that grant in partnership with Stringfellow Elementary. Stringfellow’s mascot is the Stinger Bee, so we played off that and titled the grant ‘Bee An Artist,’” Fritz said in an interview Friday. “I met with [Stringfellow Principal] Brian Knighton and [Stringfellow Assistant Principal] Tabitha Baldy earlier this week to kind of lay it all out, and we will start the Theater Workshop the week of Labor Day.”
Over 14 weeks, 58 Stringfellow’s fifth graders will explore the world of theater.
“We'll take them through the process of theater tech, theater terms and a little history of theater,” Fritz said. “The ultimate goal is to get them to write their own monologue and then perform it.”
She said the theater workshop will be held during the students’ scheduled science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics (STEAM) time at the school.
Stringfellow fifth graders will also have hands-on experience with mixed media with CCAC’s second arts education program.
“In January through May, fifth graders will have the opportunity to explore mixed media arts,” she said. “They'll try their hand at painting, drawing, [and] probably some clay ceramics work. At the end of that 14 weeks, they'll have an art exhibit for the other students and parents too.”
The location of the theater production and the mixed media exhibit have not been determined yet.
The Arts Center also received a $4,000 project grant to help fund an upcoming Regional Winter Dance Festival for dancers in two age groups: 9 to 12 years old and 12 and above.
Fritz added that the center held the festival approximately six years ago.
“We'll draw on the talent of dance instructors regionally,” she said. “We'll look at dance schools and college level instructors and engage them in workshops for budding ballerinas [and] for dancers to have a more intensive dance opportunity.”
The Winter Dance Festival will be hosted in February 2023 at the center, and CCAC Dance Director Lovedy Griner will coordinate the event with regional dance instructors.
The dancers will participate in workshops about ballet technique, contemporary dance, jazz/hip hop, variation and swing.
The event dates are to be determined.
The CCAC is also celebrating an upcoming theater production and a recent exhibit opening.
Auditions were held Tuesday, Aug. 23, for a November production of “Peter Pan” and resulted with 20 students participating.
“We had a gallery opening last night for the two exhibits that are here, and it was the biggest turnout we've seen post-COVID so that was exciting. It was a very diverse audience that came and it was just like breathing again,” she said.
Fritz concluded, “We are open from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. every day for the community to come in and enjoy the exhibits at no charge. We are always looking for new instructors to provide and expand on what we offer here.”
