Moultrie, GA (31768)

Today

Thunderstorms this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. Low 73F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. Low 73F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.