MOULTRIE, Ga. — A new mural will be officially completed just in time for Spring Fling.
The mural, part of a nationwide series called “Proud to be From Here,” has been under way for just under a week. It is part of a campaign by Kinetic by Windstream that is part of a “larger commitment to Moultrie,” according to Kinetic public relations representative Amy Hanks.
“This initiative is part of a larger commitment to Moultrie and other towns largely left behind by other internet providers,” Hanks said in an email conversation.
The mural’s placement has been undertaken by two artists: Angel Mir and Tommy Bronx, both of Georgia. After beginning on April 11, Mir finished his portion of the mural Thursday and Bronx completed the final portion Friday afternoon. The main portion done by Bronx is an outlined “HERE” and features staples of Colquitt County including wineries, the CCHS Packer Hawg, the downtown courthouse and the Moss Farms flying tiger.
The mural is located at 151 Main St. on the south side wall of the old Coco’s Building, which is now Je T'aime Bridal Boutique. While the city itself has no connection with bringing the mural to Moultrie, representatives are glad to see art being expressed.
“I believe it’s going to be a great addition to the city of Moultrie,” said Caroline Barber, director of the Moultrie Convention and Visitors Bureau. “We need to bring more art to the downtown scene and what better way to do that than with something that celebrates right here?”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.