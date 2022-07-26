MOULTRIE, Ga. – Local art lovers can mark their calendars next month for the Colquitt County Arts Center’s third Annual Southern Arts Invitational Exhibition.
“This exhibition provides artists working in all mediums with the opportunity to participate in this annual regional exhibition,” Kristen Berry, the marketing director of the CCAC, said in an interview Monday morning.
The selections for awards will be based on a blind juried review.
A blind juried review is conducted without the knowledge of the artists’ identity, title or price of work. The exhibition will be judged in its entirety. The winners will be announced at the opening reception.
There are three prizes for the winners: First place, $800; second place, $400; and third place, $200.
The Southern Arts Invitational Exhibition’s opening night is scheduled for 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 25.
"The Annual Southern Arts Invitational Exhibition is sponsored by Metro Power. The opening reception will include light refreshments and is hosted by the Moultrie Service League," Berry said.
The art center’s exhibits are usually open only to patrons for opening night, but the Southern Arts Invitational Exhibition is free and open to the public on opening night.
“All artists are allowed to extend that invite out to friends and family, so [the Southern Arts Invitational Exhibition’s opening night] is definitely something that we want people to attend,” Berry added.
Amber Moore, the curator for the Colquitt County Arts Center, said their patrons are a big asset of the art center.
“[Being a patron is] a great way to get a good idea and sneak peek of what’s happening. That’s a big perk of being a patron is being able to have these fun, exclusive little exhibit opening nights where you get to come and have a fun little date night and visit with artists and that's a huge perk for a lot of people,” Moore explained in an interview Monday. “It's really cool that the public kind of gets to come in and enjoy that part of it that not a lot of people get to see.”
She said there is an application process for art to be showcased in the exhibit.
“It is an application process, so we have the right to deny any applicants,” Moore added.
Artists aged 18 and older can submit up to three original artworks with a non-refundable fee of $15 per entry for the exhibit. No reproductions will be accepted.
The two categories of accepted artworks include two-dimensional and three-dimensional artworks. Two-dimensional artworks are paintings, drawings, printmaking, collages, photography and papermaking, and three-dimensional artworks are sculptures, ceramics, blown glass, jewelry and carved or turned wood.
The deadline for submissions is Friday, July 29. Artists must send a JPG image of their entries with a title, size description, medium and price to ambermoorearts@gmail.com.
Artists will be notified of acceptance by email on Friday, Aug. 5.
All works must be for sale and reasonably priced with a 30% commission to the CCAC if sold as a result of the exhibition.
All two-dimensional artwork must be stable and able to hang by a wire. It cannot exceed 90 pounds in weight, and it must be wired with an appropriately weighted wire before drop-off.
Fragile works requiring special installation or lighting will not be accepted.
The accepted artists must deliver the labeled works to CCAC at 401 Seventh Ave. S.W. Artworks cannot be removed until the last day of the showcase on Oct. 14.
For more information, please contact Amber Moore at 229-985-1922 or ambermoorearts@gmail.com.
