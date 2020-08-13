Arts Center back in session

MOULTRIE, Ga. — Classes have resumed at the Colquitt County Arts Center with extra precautions to protect staff and students. Robin Redding, who has been holding her private lessons from home, has returned to teaching classes in person. There have also been changes to class schedules and new additions for the school semester, including theater production for the December musical, "Elf Jr.," Theater Dance, and Tot Theater for younger students. For class schedules and other course offerings, visit colquittcountyarts.com or call 229-985-1922 for start dates.
