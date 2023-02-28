Boys and Girls Club, Arts Center

 The Arts Center of Moultrie

MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Arts Center of Moultrie and the Boys and Girls Club are partnering to provide art instruction to students at the center. Each Wednesday afternoon the Boys and Girls Club transports 14 students to the Arts Center where instructor Amber Moore leads them through a different art project each week. Shown in the photo are some of the students and their works. Pieces from these classes are included in the Youth Art Month exhibit that opens to the public Friday, March 10. The exhibits are always free and open to the public 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

