MOULTRIE, Ga. — Colquitt County Arts Center students celebrate 100 years of Surrealism with a look back at the works of artists Salvador Dalí, Pablo Picasso, and Frida Kahlo. They created their own inspired pieces with the guidance of instructor Amber Moore.
Summer Fine Arts Camps, sponsored by United Way, explore a variety of artistic mediums including painting, music, ceramics and yoga for students who've completed 2nd grade through through those who've completed 5th grade. Learn more about camps at colquittcountyarts.com.
