MOULTRIE, Ga. — People looking to re-connect with others have a chance from the safety of their own homes with Free Open Studio Online via a live stream hosted by the Colquitt County Arts Center.
Every month, students can register to participate in a workshop, pick up supplies, and join in a call using the Zoom meeting application, according to a press release from the Arts Center. An instructor will walk you through the current project.
The next workshop will be held on June 16 for ages 16+. Registration is required online at colquittcountyarts.com.
This program is funded by the Georgia Council on Developmental Disabilities.
