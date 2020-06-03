Open studio

Every month, students can register to participate in a workshop, pick up supplies, and join in a call using the Zoom meeting application, according to a press release from the Arts Center. An instructor will walk you through the current project.

 Colquitt County Arts Center

MOULTRIE, Ga. — People looking to re-connect with others have a chance from the safety of their own homes with Free Open Studio Online via a live stream hosted by the Colquitt County Arts Center.

Every month, students can register to participate in a workshop, pick up supplies, and join in a call using the Zoom meeting application, according to a press release from the Arts Center. An instructor will walk you through the current project.

The next workshop will be held on June 16 for ages 16+. Registration is required online at colquittcountyarts.com.

This program is funded by the Georgia Council on Developmental Disabilities.

 

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you