MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Colquitt County Arts Center has presented its Evelyn King Vereen Memorial Service Award to Karen Willis.
“She is one of the most deserving, supportive, driven individuals and we couldn’t be more grateful to honor her,” the Arts Center said in announcing the award Thursday, May 19.
“Karen Willis has always embodied what the Arts Center means to us,” the Arts Center’s press release said. “With a passion for arts, Mrs. Willis has been dedicated to providing arts to our community. Willis was one of the eight committee members who met weekly to plan the initial Capital Campaign in the early ’80s for the Arts Center’s renovations. With her drive and supportive committee, the Capital Campaign was successful, raising nearly $1,500,000.”
Willis was previously named Moultrie-Colquitt County Woman of the Year and is a past president of the Moultrie Service League as well as the Moultrie Junior Women’s Club. She serves on the Arts Center Foundation Board and is a longtime member of the First United Methodist Church.
