MOULTRIE, Ga. — March is Youth Art Month, and around the country schools and community centers are closed to the public.
The Colquitt County Arts Center — which closed Monday and will remain so until March 27 — has developed a creative challenge the entire family can participate in despite so many closures.
“Share a photo or video of your family engaging in the arts,” the center said in a press release. “Show us your paintings, your family sing-a-longs, your costumes, your dance routines, your theater practice, or any creative activity you’re involved in. Head on over to facebook.com/colquittcountyarts and submit them in comments of the contest post. Don’t forget to tag #accreativechallenge.”
All entries will be submitted into a drawing for a chance to win a $50 certificate for Pick and Paint and four tickets to the Arts Center’s production of “Matilda the Musical.” The deadline to submit is Monday, March 30. The winner will be drawn on March 31.
“Let’s stay positive and keep spreading the word about the importance of the arts!” the press release urged.
