MOULTRIE, Ga. — Colquitt County Arts Center will present its first Southern Arts Invitational. This juried exhibit provides artists working in all mediums with an opportunity to showcase their artwork and compete for up to $1,500 in awards.
Artist entry forms with complete rules and guidelines are available at the Arts Center or online at colquittcountyarts.com. Deadline for artist entry form is Aug. 17. You can register online or in person!
Awards will be presented and announced at the opening night reception on Sept. 10, 6-8 p.m.
Participating artists and guest will be encouraged to attend.
For more information regarding the Southern Arts Invitational please visit 401 Seventh Ave. S.W., Moultrie or call (229) 985-1922.
