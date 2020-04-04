MOULTRIE, Ga. – The Colquitt County Arts Center and the Moultrie-Colquitt County Library System both expected to be up and running this week after closing to help fight the coronavirus. Both agencies had to announce an indefinite extension to their closures.
“We are following the guidelines and recommendations of the governor and local authorities,” Arts Center Director Connie Fritz said. “I can promise you that when this is behind us the Arts Center will be a center of celebration!”
During its closure, the arts center has been engaging with the public online with livestreams and online arts courses from their Facebook page.
Children can engage in story times with the instructors, while the adults can create art projects with donated supplies. They will be able to pick up bags of art supplies to use at the large art studio, without making contact with anyone, on April 23 between 10 a.m. and noon. To register for art supplies, visit www.colquittcountyarts.com/free-open-studio-for-all/.
Meanwhile, the public library is leaning on its online offerings to keep the public engaged during this time of social distancing.
The library is now offering digital library cards, Director Holly Phillips announced this week.
“If you don’t have a PINES library card, you can go to our website, www.mccls.org, click My Account, then click Get a Library Card and fill out the registration form,” Phillips said. “A staff member will call you with your card number and PIN, and you’ll be able to access RB Digital, EReadKids, Galileo databases and more. Once we reopen to the public, you can come to the library with your ID and convert your Digital Only card to a regular card with the ability to check out physical books, DVDs, audiobooks, and more.”
She said this is a great opportunity to discover all the digital offerings the public library has.
Fiction and non-fiction reading material can be downloaded onto computers, tablets and smartphones:
• RB Digital has eBooks, eAudiobooks, and eMagazines for adults and children.
• eRead Kids has almost 15,000 eBooks and eAudiobooks for kids in preK to fourth grade.
• TumbleBooks has interactive books with music, games and videos to go along with them.
• Galileo is an online database with articles, scholarly journals, and more for pre-K all the way through college and beyond.
All are available through www.mccls.org. eRead Kids is under the Teens & Kids link, while RB Digital, TumbleBooks and GALILEO have their own links near the top of the library’s home page.
The children’s librarian, Erin Honeycutt, is live-streaming story times and activities daily on the library’s Facebook page. Regular attendees of Baby Bees and Preschool Story Time don’t have to miss out on their routines, and newcomers can discover the joy of interactive storytelling that is fun and educational.
The library offers free wifi — and it’s accessible from outside the building. It’s on all the time, and it doesn’t require a library card or password to use, Phillips said.
“Also, we are asking people to keep whatever items they have checked out until we reopen,” she said. “Due dates have been extended and no late fines will accrue during the closure. We ask that people not return items and we are not accepting physical donations of any kind during the closure.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.