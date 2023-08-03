MOULTRIE – The Arts Center of Moultrie Board of Directors has announced Jenny Dell as the part-time interim director.
The Arts Center’s Board President Josh Lovett made the announcement Tuesday on the center’s Facebook page.
Dell follows Connie Fritz who served as executive director since May 2016. Dell's primary goal as interim director is to allow the board’s search committee to have the breathing room necessary to conduct a thorough search and interview process and relieve some of the pressure the board and staff may be feeling to make a fast hire.
“This position is a big one for Colquitt County. It's a key role for The Arts Center, yes, but it's also an important role for the entire community. A community rich in the arts develops students into problem-solvers, big-picture thinkers, dreamers of what 'could be,' and passionate advocates for inclusivity, open-mindedness, and positive change,” she said. “If I can be the stand-in that keeps things moving forward while the search committee finds the perfect next leader, I'll feel like my goals as an interim were met.”
Dell began serving the Arts Center of Moultrie as a marketing consultant in January 2023. She has managed the Arts Center's website, social media, electronic newsletter, and designing print collateral. In her new position, she will spend two days a week on site at the center assisting with day-to-day operations and helping prepare for the upcoming leadership transition.
She’s assisted multiple businesses through her online resource extension of J. Dell Advancement Group, called South Georgia Gives. She has also worked with the Moultrie-Colquitt County Development Authority, Colquitt County Educational Foundation, Colquitt County Schools and the local Chamber of Commerce through Project Purpose, Moultrie-Colquitt County Parks & Recreation Authority, and Southern Regional Technical College.
J. Dell Advancement Group is a boutique marketing and fundraising firm based in Thomasville that specializes in helping nonprofit organizations. The group opened two years ago and serves clients across 20 South Georgia and metro Atlanta counties.
Prior to working with the Moultrie center, Dell worked as both the full-time marketing and development director, as well as a consultant, with the Thomasville Center for the Arts for seven years.
“TCA opened my mind in a huge way as to what a rural arts center can do and the incredible impact it can make on a community,” Dell said in an email interview.
Dell wrote the original grant that began funding for The UnVacant Lot in downtown Thomasville, a space that is now programmed year-round with public art exhibitions and has become a central gathering point in the creative district and developed campaign messaging and design concepts for the Wildlife Arts Festival, Due South, and FLAUNT, as well as worked those large-scale signature events as a member of the center's leadership team.
“In a small non-profit, nothing is ever 'not my job,' and because of that, I do think I bring a solid foundational understanding of the needs of an organization like The Arts Center," Dell said.
She is excited to enter the position and meet the local community. The Arts Center of Moultrie will host a meet and greet with Dell and Arts Center patrons this month.
To the community Dell said, “Moultrie is a special place. I had the opportunity to get to know Colquitt County on a deeper level during the community branding initiative a few years ago. I sat in on most of the listening sessions during that process, and I was amazed by the one word that kept surfacing in each and every gathering -- generosity. Whether someone was speaking about an outpouring of love to a family in need, financial support of a treasured place like The Arts Center, or simply the friendly nods and hugs exchanged in passing, the theme of generosity bubbled to the top every time. Not every community is like that. In fact, I think very few communities would describe themselves as generous. There really is something incredible about that, and I look forward to experiencing it first-hand.”
To contact Jenny Dell, please call 229-985-1922 and director@artscenterofmoultrie.com.
