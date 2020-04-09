MOULTRIE, Ga. — Learn to draw from home with Colquitt County Arts Center instructor Kathy Nelson. Foundations to Drawing is a new web series that is free for all ages.
Nelson will walk you through exercises to keep you entertained and your brain thinking critically about drawing. The first lesson in the series will walk you through a line project with future lessons that teach shadows, values, three-dimensional shapes, landscapes, seascapes to then adding color.
Visit colquittcountyarts.com for a link to all episodes and follow the center’s Facebook page for more resources and activities.
