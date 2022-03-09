MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Colquitt County Arts Center is offering free workshops to Board of Education employees to show their support and appreciation for all the educators do.
“Teachers help encourage the creativity in the minds of so many individuals, let us help reset yours!” the Arts Center said.
Classes will be scheduled throughout the month of March and April.
Find more information at https://colquittcountyarts.com/teacher-appreciation-workshops-2/.
