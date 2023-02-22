Senior art class

Instructor Teresa Reid provides tips and techniques on a student's piece during the Senior Art class that meets Tuesdays from 10:30-11:30 a.m. The Senior Art Class is made possible at a reduced rate of only $25 per participant thanks to the United Way of Colquitt County. This fee includes all supplies and instruction. For more information call the Arts Center at 985-1922.

MOULTRIE, Ga. — Instructor Teresa Reid provides tips and techniques on a student's piece during the Senior Art class that meets Tuesdays from 10:30-11:30 a.m. The Senior Art Class is made possible at a reduced rate of only $25 per participant thanks to the United Way of Colquitt County. This fee includes all supplies and instruction. For more information call the Arts Center at 985-1922.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you