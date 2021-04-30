MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Colquitt County Arts Center officially opened the “Rooftops by the Seaside” by Mary Wicks Digital Art and Photograph exhibit on Friday.
The exhibit features 41 pieces by Wicks. Her work is described by the arts center as “beginning with multiple, and often unrelated photographers or pieces of photos that come from anywhere. The subjects of those same photographs could be of anything or any object… (the) photos are taken and rendered as abstract art.”
Wicks began her artistic career as very early in her life.
“I had always drawn since I was a little girl,” she said.
Originally born and raised in Minnesota, Wicks and her husband recently lived in Cumming, Ga., before moving to Quitman. According to the arts center Wicks has trained with world renowned artists Sebastian Michaels, Caroline Julia Moore and Dave Cross.
She has been working on the “Seas and Boats” pieces since 2019 which were often featured in shows at the Wiregrass Gallery in Thomasville.
After being contacted by the arts center in October 2020, she “started planning immediately” and began creating pieces unique for the exhibit.
“The abstract and rooftop pieces were something that I wanted to work on and it’s the culmination of a lot of hard work,” stated Wicks.
Many of the pieces featured are watercolor paper with foam back, but Wicks uses a multitude of papers to print her artwork including Fuji Luster Foam and Foamcore, canvas, Fuji matte and watercolor paper.
“I have preferred watercolor paper but I use Artisan H.D. Printing out of Scottsdale, Arizona, and Aaron Brothers out of Michael’s in Valdosta for my printing and framing and I am always happy with the work that they do,” she said.
The exhibit will run until June 11 and all of the pieces on display are available for purchase.
