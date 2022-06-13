MOULTRIE, Ga. – The Colquitt County Arts Center is partnering with United Way of Colquitt County to host ‘The Arts Have It!’ summer fine arts camp. The camp’s instructor is Kathy Nelson.
“We're so grateful for all the components that make up our United Way Summer Fine Arts Camps,” Kristen Berry, the marketing director of the Colquitt County Arts Center, said in a press release last week.
The Fine Arts Camps are packed with fun and challenging activities that encourage creativity and growth for a lifetime, according to the Colquitt County Arts Center website.
Campers will learn how to use a variety of art mediums such as graphite, paint, pastels, charcoal, sculptural materials and found objects.
Each week the campers will create art with clay and enjoy a trip to the Moultrie-Colquitt County Parks & Recreation Authority pool, a costume day, music, dance and theater.
To participate, the kids must be rising third graders to sixth graders.
The cost of the camps is $90 for the first child and $80 for an additional sibling or additional weeks. For the four-day, camp the cost is $72.
There are limited scholarships available for families in financial need. Parents must provide four weeks' proof of income or a recommendation from the student’s school.
Breakfast and lunch will be provided by the Boys and Girls Club of Moultrie / Colquitt County. However, meals will not be provided the first week and last week of camp.
Campers are advised to bring a snack each day.
Each session is limited to 30 campers, pre-registration is required each week.
The camp has eight sessions that will run for four days. The “Ready, Set, Draw,” “Glass Art,” and “Paint, Paint, Paint,” camps are already full. The ‘Famous Artists’ camp has already passed.
The camp starts at 7:45 a.m. and ends at 5 p.m.
Parents can visit each Friday at 1 p.m. for a performance and art exhibit.
Remaining available camps
The ‘Dimensional Art,” camp will be held from June 20 to June 24. Campers will explore three-dimensional arts through papier-mâché.
Campers will learn the process of design and discover how patterns are made in works of art from July 11 to July 15 in the ‘Designs & Patterns’ camp.
From July 18 to July 22, campers will explore art through weaving, printmaking, and works of art in the Arts Center’s Permanent Collection to learn how nature is expressed in art during the ‘Folk Art’ camp.
The ‘Be the Architect’ campers will learn the art of drawing perspective, interior/exterior architecture and the history of architect Frank Lloyd Wright. The campers will also design their dream home and a medieval castle.
For more information about the summer camps or to register, please call the office at 229-985-1922 or refer to the website www.colquittcountyarts.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.