MOULTRIE, Ga. – Instead of a month-long gift shop, the Colquitt County Arts Center is staging this year’s Artful Market for two days, Dec. 5-6, beginning at 10 a.m. each day.
The Artful Market is where local artists can peddle their handmade wares. This can be anything from woodturning to paintings to ceramics to ornaments. There will be 14 booths available, and customers can make their purchases directly with the vendor.
Artists scheduled to appear are:
• Debra Stone – Mixed Media Paintings on Canvas: Stone’s love of painting started in high school and continued during her undergrad years at UGA. However, it took a back burner during her military service and civil service career. She promised herself that she would return to it after she retired. Upon moving to Moultrie in 2017, she did just that. Up to this time, her creations have been for family and friends only; mostly serious works like portraits of loved ones or family pets. However, the sullenness of this year’s pandemic got her thinking that a little whimsy was needed. So, her first public outing of her work is what she is calling her “Whimsical Flowers” collection. All proceeds from their sale will go to the Veterans Bus program.
• Monique DeSalvo – Small Gift Size Clay, Jewelry, Ornaments: DeSalvo’s art demonstrates an arrangement of styles.
• Debra Burdette – Wood Ornaments, Puzzles, Coasters: Burdette’s hobbies include photography, decorating cookies, and creating things from wood.
• Drew Austin Johnson – Posters, Prints, Paintings: Johnson’s artwork is influenced by his experiences working in science education and healthcare. He previously worked as a science teaching assistance and is currently a pharmacist intern. Many of his designs are abstract representations of the many different experiences that occurred throughout his years of education and healthcare work.
• Alicia Sims – Watercolor Paintings: Sims enjoys painting and volunteering with the Moultrie Service League.
• Kirby Gregory – Stoneware Pottery: Gregory graduated from Georgia Southwestern State University in 1978 and has made pottery continuously since that time. His work is available at the Macon Arts Alliance and The Plough Gallery in Tifton.
• Tom Bishop – Oil and Casein Paintings: Bishop discovered the beauty and flexibility of oil as a painting medium when he began studying oil painting with Sally Shovar at the Colquitt County Arts Center in March 2015.
• Bob Beaver – Woodworking: Beaver is retired and does woodworking as a hobby. All of his design are original.
• Jenny Wrenn – Pine Needle Baskets: Wrenn’s baskets are made from locally gathered longleaf pines.
• Paul Schumacher – Portraits: Schumacher became interested in graphic art during his senior year at Williston Northampton School located in Easthampton, Mass. His teacher was Barry Moser, who has been considered the leading woodcut engraver in the United States for decades. He currently works in a studio here.
• Kathy Nelson and Amber Moore – Paintings and Ceramics: Nelson has been making art all her life. She enjoys painting spiritual pieces, favoring Impressionism that borders on a little bit of surrealism. Her primary medium is acrylics on canvas and board. She also paints murals, does hand-building in ceramics, and commissions. Over the years, she has earned multiple awards in juried art exhibitions and has been invited to the governor’s mansion to show an exhibit.
• Connie Fritz – Stained Glass Ornaments, Jewelry, Window Hangers: Fritz brings more than 30 years of nonprofit experience to the Arts Center having served as program manager during the initial renovation of the facility in 1989 and as the program and marketing director for three years in the mid-‘90s. She is the founder of the Arts Center Youth Theater program and has developed the program to the point it has been divided into three age groups to accommodate all students interested. As a volunteer of the Arts Center, Fritz served as chair of the Festival on the Square for three years and has served as the technical director on several community projects through the Arts Center. She has served as an instructor leading theater and art classes for over 20 years for children and adults.
• Harvie Ann and Jim Cox – Watercolor Paintings, Ink Art, Gourds, Woodworking.
• Renee Crow – Graceful Designs Business, Door Hangers, Wood Signs, Decals, Ornaments.
• Rio Davies and Anthony Halley – Paintings, Signs, Trinket Boxes, Copper and Silver Jewelry.
• Charlotte and Jada Davies – Ceramic Scent Burners, Ceramic Ornaments, Croquet.
• Joy M. Mathews – Paintings, Precious Metal Clays Jewelry.
