MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Colquitt County Arts Center invites the public to a Valentine’s Day Celebration at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 14.
Jorge Garcell will be the evening entertainment for this intimate event.
Tickets are on sale for $10 per person and will include coffee and desserts.
A Cuban-born guitarist, educator and composer, Garcell is a one-of-a-kind artist and dedicated educator whose career has focused on motivating individuals and bringing communities together, the Arts Center said in a press release.
Garcell has worked as a music educator for more than 30 years and has performed in concerts in various countries, such as Mexico, Peru, Spain, Portugal, the Dominican Republic, Azerbaijan, and Cuba. He strives to continue producing experiences that enrich people’s lives whether he’s passionately performing on stage, devotedly mentoring his students, or organizing community outreach, the Arts Center said.
Garcell will be offering classical guitar instruction at the Colquitt County Arts Center beginning January 2022. To register for classes call the Arts Center at 985-1922
