ATLANTA – Colquitt County Arts Center was awarded a $4,600 grant by the Georgia Council for the Arts (GCA), a division of the Georgia Department of Economic Development, as part of its initial disbursement of grants for fiscal year 2021. One hundred and forty-eight organizations throughout the state were collectively awarded more than $1 million in funding for operating support (Partner Grant), arts projects (Project Grant), or an Arts Education Program Grant.
“This initial round of funding awarded by Georgia Council for the Arts serves to support the critical work arts organizations and artists are doing in communities to foster connectivity, rekindle joy, and support lifelong learning during these dynamic times,” said GCA Executive Director Karen Paty. “Knowing the challenges faced by our colleagues across the state due to the impact of COVID-19, it was particularly hard to not be able to fund all deserving applicants. The applications we reviewed provided evidence of continued exceptional arts programs in support of education, community development and economic development offered by arts organizations throughout the state. The staff and Board of GCA celebrate that work in all 159 counties, whether or not we are financially able to support it through these grant programs.”
Colquitt County Arts Center’s The Art of Wheel Throwing will be a collaborative grant program with Colquitt County Board of Education’s grades 6-12 students, their three visual arts teachers, and administrators.
“During the 2020-2021 school year, we hope to bring a professional working artist and potter to students at each of the three upper grades schools, each semester, for a total of 6 times during the school year,” the arts center said in a press release. “We also plan to offer field trip opportunities to each school in spring of 2021.”
The program will expand on the students’ 3-D/ceramics curriculum and expose them to a professional artist, his work, and a gallery exhibition that otherwise would not be accessible to them, the arts center said. The Art of Wheel Throwing adheres to Georgia's standards of excellence in visual arts. This program will allow students to produce 3-D clay pieces and extend learning outside the walls of the classroom. Students will have opportunities to create clay pieces, apply surface techniques, fire the pieces, and use the wheels.
Funds awarded by Georgia Council for the Arts include appropriations from the Georgia General Assembly and the National Endowment for the Arts.
Georgia Council for the Arts uses Peer Review Panels to judge and review applications following standard practices set by the National Endowment for the Arts. Panelists are GCA Council members and fellow professionals who are experienced in the arts discipline or type of grant being reviewed, or are citizens with a record of arts activities, experience and knowledge. Grant recipients include theaters, dance companies, museums, cities, colleges and multi-discipline arts entities.
