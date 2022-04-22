MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Colquitt County Arts Center will hold a Community Open House 5-7 p.m. Monday, May 9.
“We are so proud and thankful to be able to serve the community in such a creative way,” the Arts Center said in a press release. “The Arts Center is full of fun, creativity, talent and great people. We want to showcase that to every individual around. We’re always accepting new people and faces into the Arts Center Family.”
The evening will feature live demonstrations, creativity and more, the press release said.
