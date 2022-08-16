MOULTRIE, Ga. — Thanks to a mini grant from the Southwest Georgia Council on Aging, the Colquitt County Arts Center is offering the following free workshops for Senior Adults for the months of August and September.
While workshops are free, preregistration is required as some are limited participation. Register by calling the Arts Center at 985-1922.
August
• Aug. 16, 10 a.m.-noon, Beginning Rug Braiding.
• Aug. 19, 4-6 p.m., Artist-led Canvas Painting.
• Aug. 22, 4-6 p.m., Artist-led Canvas Painting.
• Aug. 26, 10 a.m.-noon, Creative Handwriting.
• Aug. 29, 4-6 p.m., Basket Making.
September
• Sept. 1, 10 a.m.-noon, Ceramic Coasters.
• Sept. 6, 10 a.m.-noon, Finish Rug Braiding.
• Sept. 15, 10 a.m.-noon, Beginning Knitting.
• Sept. 16, 4-6 p.m., Drawing Cartoons.
• Sept. 19, 10 a.m.-noon, Artist-led Canvas Painting.
• Sept. 26, 4-6 p.m., Creative Handwriting.
• Sept. 30, 4-6 p.m., Artist-led Canvas Painting.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.