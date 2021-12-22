MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Colquitt County Arts Center recently announced the launch of “heART SMART — The Art of Self Care” made possible by a grant from the United Way of Colquitt County.
This program will be referral based and any business, church or civic organization in the community can refer an employee or participant that could benefit from making healthier lifestyle choices, according to a press release from the Arts Center. Once a month the Arts Center will provide the opportunity for up to 12 participants to explore journaling as a form of artistic expression and healing, learn basic yoga practice they can continue at home for stress release, and learn to create a healthy meal and/or snacks.
In 2020 www.countyhealthratings.org reported that Colquitt County ranks near the bottom of Georgia counties for health, at No. 133 out of the state’s 159 counties. Only 38-57% of Colquitt County’s population has access to exercise opportunities. 35.5% of children under the age of 18 live in poverty in Colquitt County, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. This means families rely on high–calorie, low nutrient or unhealthy foods because they are on tight budgets. According to the non-profit Mental Health America of Georgia, the state ranks 47 out of 50 for access to mental health care, resources and insurance.
The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) reports that in February 2021, 44.3% of adults in Georgia reported symptoms of anxiety or depression. 29.4% were unable to get needed counseling or therapy.
So what do the arts have to do with this?
“Art is healing because it forces you to forge a connection between your mind and your body,” the Arts Center said. “This workshop series will help participants begin the journey to self-care. Creative journaling can reduce stress, keep you focused on your goals, gain self-confidence and gain inspiration. The benefits of practicing yoga include increased flexibility, increased muscle strength and tone, improved respiration, energy and vitality, maintaining a balanced metabolism, weight reduction, cardio and circulatory health, improved athletic performance and protection from injury. Recipes will be shared that use substitutes for whole sugar, white flour and other ingredients to make a healthier meal or snack.”
The first session will take place 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Jan. 22. The workshop is free to participants but they must be referred to the program by a local business, church or civic organization.
For more information call the Arts Center at 985-1922.
