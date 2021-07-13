MOULTRIE, Ga. – R.B. Wright Elementary School and the Colquitt County Arts Center were recently awarded grants by the Georgia Council for the Arts, a division of the Georgia Department of Economic Development, as part of its initial disbursement of grants for the fiscal year 2022.
A total of 218 organizations were awarded 266 grants that provide more than $2 million in funding to arts organizations throughout the state, according to a press release from the school system. The Bridge Grant provided funding for operating support to 135 organizations, the Project Grant will help fund 54 arts projects, and the Arts Education Program Grant was awarded to 77 organizations. Additional grants for Vibrant Communities and Cultural Facilities programs will be awarded in the fall.
“As we emerge from this past year’s quarantine, the arts sector is vital to restarting the economy by attracting tourists, assisting with classroom learning, and igniting events to bring communities back together,” said GCA Executive Director Tina Lilly. “The 266 grants we have awarded will help cities and organizations leverage additional funds and bring people back to work while providing fun and educational opportunities for Georgians across the state.”
Summer Hall, R.B. Wright Elementary School principal, commented, “We are very pleased with the exciting news of receiving funding through the Georgia Council for the Arts FY22 GCA Grant. The $3,000 in grant funds are designated for a partnership with the Georgia Theater Alliance. With this partnership, every student and teacher in the upcoming school year will participate with Theater Alliance artists in residence and their classroom instruction through theater programs.”
The Colquitt County Arts Center also applied for and received grant funds. Arts Center Director Connie Fritz shared, “The Colquitt County Arts Center will use the $5,000 award for the Kaleidoscope Kids’ program that is organized and funded by Moultrie Service League. In collaboration with Colquitt County Schools, all second- and fourth-grade classes will visit the Arts Center for one day in order to experience art history, art exhibitions, and art-making. The Arts Center is excited to offer this arts program, again, to the students in Colquitt County.”
Funds awarded by Georgia Council for the Arts include appropriations from the Georgia General Assembly and the National Endowment for the Arts.
Georgia Council for the Arts uses Peer Review Panels to judge and review applications following standard practices set by the National Endowment for the Arts. Panelists are GCA Council members and fellow professionals who are experienced in the arts discipline or type of grant being reviewed or are citizens with a record of arts activities, experience, and knowledge. Grant recipients include theaters, dance companies, museums, cities, colleges, and multi-discipline arts entities.
