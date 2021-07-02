MOULTRIE, Ga. — An Atlanta area educator was arrested June 27 in Colquitt County after he was accused of having sex with a 14-year-old boy.
Ereco Lee Maddox, 46, of Marietta, was charged with interference with child custody, child molestation and two counts of sodomy. He bonded out of the Colquitt County Jail June 28 at the amount of $16,000.
Colquitt County sheriff’s investigator Blake Livings identified Maddox, a native of Colquitt County, as vice principal of Centennial Academy, a charter school in Atlanta.
Deputies were called to the youth’s home early on Sunday, June 27, to a report of him being missing. His sister woke up and the teen wasn’t in the residence, Livings said. She woke their mother, who went out looking for him.
While the mother was gone, someone in a black Cadillac Escalade brought the teen home, the sister told the responding deputy.
The deputy’s initial report said the boy told her he’d met a man through a dating app called Grindr and had been “talking to him for one day.”
Livings said the man picked the youth up and took him to a local motel around midnight then returned him to his home around 2:15 a.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.