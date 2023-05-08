COOLIDGE – A Moultrie man died Sunday following a single-vehicle ATV accident in Thomas County.
Georgia State Patrol Post 12 Thomasville was notified of the wreck at 1:48 a.m. Sunday, May 8, the report said. Troopers arrived to the scene at about 2:18 a.m.
John Bridwell, 44, of Moultrie, was traveling north on Bannister Road when his Polaris Ranger UTV left the roadway, GSP said.
The report said Bridwell lost control after leaving the roadway and the vehicle began to overturn, breaking the driver’s side rear tire.
The vehicle overturned across Bannister Road coming to an uncontrolled final rest, facing south with the driver’s side in the air and the passenger side down in the ditch, the report said.
Bridwell was ejected and ended up in a ditch south of the vehicle.
A 45-year-old Cairo man was named a passenger. The report indicated he was not injured.
The Cairo man told a GSP trooper that he and Bridwell were riding around and all of a sudden everything went crazy. When he came to, the vehicle came to a rest with his side down into the ditch that the driver was out in front of.
