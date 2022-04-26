MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office recently put out a BOLO alert for Joshua “Ryan” Martin, 27, of Moultrie.
Martin is wanted in connection with multiple thefts including a February burglary in the 2600 block of Livingston Bridge Road, a theft of a catalytic converters on April 20 and the attempted burglary of a church on Cool Springs Church Road and a residence in Brooks County yesterday.
He has evaded police on two separate occasions April 12 and 16, according to CCSO investigator Blake Livings. In the more recent incident he was also able to escape when deputies attempted to serve a search warrant to his last known address.
“His leisurely activities include running from the law and stealing things that don’t belong to him,” Livings said in an interview.
If you have any information that would lead to the arrest and/or conviction of this individual, please call the CCSO at 229-616-7430. A photo of Martin can be seen on the CCSO’s Facebook page.
