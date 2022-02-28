MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation identified Taylor Wade Walker, 23 of Norman Park as the suspect in a Friday morning shooting.
In a press release the GBI stated that Walker was in custody for the shooting and has been charged with one count of aggravated assault and one count of possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.
“Additional charges are likely in this case and will be sought after additional investigative acts are completed if they are supported,” Special Agent in Charge Jamy Steinberg of the GBI stated in the press release.
The victim, identified as Sherrie Nicole Buckland of Moultrie, remains in the hospital and is stable, according Lt. David Corona of the MPD Criminal Investigation Division.
While she is stable, Steinberg stated in his release that Buckland “was transported to a local hospital and later transferred to a regional trauma center for treatment for her injuries, which are serious,” following the shooting.
Moultrie Police Department was first dispatched to the 400 block of Hampton Way Northeast in reference to the shooting, according to an MPD press release that was released Friday afternoon.
Initial reports indicated the attack was a drive-by shooting, but the MPD said that was later determined to be inaccurate.
“Initial reports were that she was outside the hotel when the shooting took place which was proven to be false by agents and police,” Steinberg said in his release. “During the investigation it was determined Buckland was shot at the hotel. Walker is known to Buckland.”
Family of the victim has set up a gofundme page to help with medical and future expenses. The page met $1,080 of its $10,000 goal within its first 24 hours.
