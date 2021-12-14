MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Colquitt County Board of Commissioners and representatives of the municipalities throughout Colquitt County heard requests Tuesday from four authorities for proceeds from a proposed transportation tax.
The county currently has a Transportation Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax in effect, but it’s scheduled to end when it has collected $25 million — which the county estimates will be in August 2022. The county government has proposed a new TSPLOST to take effect immediately after the current one ends so there will be a smooth transition.
Voters will consider the proposal in May.
Prior to that, though, the local governments will have to list what they’ll use the money for. On Tuesday night, representatives of the Moultrie-Colquitt County Development Authority, Airport Authority, Hospital Authority and Parks and Recreation Authority presented their proposals.
Unlike the other three, the Development Authority did not ask anything for itself. The money must be used for transportation purposes, and the only such projects the Development Authority has would be to build roads through industrial parks. Barbara Grogan, executive director of the Development Authority, said that wouldn’t be a good use of funds; without a company committed to a site, they wouldn’t know where the road needs to go.
“We stepped back and looked at what drives economic growth,” Grogan said. “It’s the airports.”
With that in mind, the Development Authority threw its support behind the request from the Airport Authority.
The Airport Authority requested $1.25 million — which is a half-million dollars more than it’s receiving from the current TSPLOST — but representatives didn’t spell out what they planned to do with it.
That’s because they already had. The Airport Authority has to update its Capital Improvement Plan every year and get approval for it from the Georgia Department of Transportation. Once its approved, the authority has to stick with the plan. Whatever money they get from TSPLOST will be used on the projects listed in the plan.
The plan had previously been given to Colquitt County commissioners but was not presented at the meeting.
During their presentation, representatives of the Airport Authority emphasized how they’ve used the current TSPLOST to extend and groove the runway at the Moultrie Municipal Airport off Highway 319. That’s enabled it to serve larger aircraft more safely, including the jets used by executives of Sanderson Farms, and to increase the number of aircraft based at the airport.
Mike McLean, speaking for the Airport Authority, said the authority’s money is used as matching funds for state and federal grants, which multiplies its impact.
Using the current TSPLOST, the sale of some timber and other resources, coupled wiht state and federal grants, “we were able to make $8 million in improvements to your airport,” McLean said.
Mike Boyd, a county commissioner and chairman of the Airport Authority, said in an interview after the meeting that the authority’s request was entirely aimed at the Moultrie Municipal Airport. The airfield at Spence Field is also under the authority’s purview, but it is not a certified airport yet and therefore doesn’t qualify for federal grants — improvements could be made there but wouldn’t qualify for matching funds. Boyd said the state is working with the authority to get it certified.
Jim Matney, president and CEO of Colquitt Regional Medical Center, presented a request from the Hospital Authority for $1 million — half the cost of a paving project with the rest to be funded by the authority. A parking lot at the hospital is under construction with funds from the current TSPLOST. The plan calls for additional parking lots and changes to existing lots to increase parking at the hospital even as some parts of existing lots are sacrificed for a new education center. The education center itself doesn’t qualify for the transportation tax.
Another part of the plan is a turnaround for trucks near the hospital’s loading dock that Matney said will improve safety and convenience for delivery drivers.
Greg Icard, executive director of the Parks and Recreation Authority, presented projects that together totaled $550,000 — the same amount of money the authority is receiving from the current TSPLOST.
Icard said the parking lot at Shaw Gym needs a complete resurfacing, a project that might also extend the lot for additional parking spaces.
The authority wants to install crossing lights on the Tom White Linear Park — also known as the bike trail or walking trail. Icard said the authority is aware of safety issues where the trail crosses West Boulevard and Lower Meigs Road. The authority wants to put the crossing lights at a third intersection too, he said, but hasn’t yet identified which one.
The parking lots at Magnolia Sports Complex and at Knuck McCrary Sports Complex both need repair. Icard said he hopes doing this work now will postpone when they’ll need a complete resurface like the Shaw Gym lot does now.
More parking is also needed at the complex that includes the authority’s office, Southwest Memorial Pool, the Moss Farms Diving Well and the Tommy Meredith Gym. The expansion of the current lots would also provide more parking for Packer football games at the nearby Mack Tharpe Stadium, Icard said.
Stakeholders will meet again Jan. 11 to discuss the authorities' requests.
