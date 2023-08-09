MOULTRIE — As the Colquitt County commissioners planned for extending a sales tax, they proposed $500,000 for each of three local authorities as part of the $44 million, six-year package.
In recent meetings on the Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax, all three have asked for more.
On Tuesday, the commissioners heard from Laura Beth Tucker, interim director of the Moultrie-Colquitt County Development Authority. She said the Development Authority wants $2 million from the tax. The authority received $2 million from SPLOSTs approved in 2002 and 2007, but only $500,000 from the one approved in 2019, she said.
The authority has two proposals for the use of the money.
The first is adding water and sewer infrastructure at Citizens Business Park. Currently Sanderson Farms is the only business there. It has its own well, wastewater from its production is distributed over spray fields, and personal use water, such as from the restrooms, goes into the city sewer system.
But there's room for one or more additional businesses at the park, and those sites don't have access to city water or a well. Because it's a food service company, Sanderson's water supply needs to stay segregated, Tucker said.
Tucker said an industrial prospect had an option on some of the vacant land at the business park, but it let the option expire July 28 because the authority could not get water and sewer service to the site.
Tucker said the infrastructure extension is expected to cost $500,000.
The other project is more ambitious but equally important, Tucker said: a spec building.
Spec is short for speculative. The authority wants to construct a building that it can show to a prospect. It wouldn't be move-in ready, but it could be renovated to meet the prospect's needs much faster and cheaper than building from scratch.
"It's very difficult to do economic development without a spec building," Tucker said, comparing development to a retailer. "If you don't have inventory in your store, the customer is going to walk out."
To show the need, Tucker told commissioners about some prospects she's been working with since she was appointed in March. Three are looking for land to build on, she said. One of them, a national retailer, has found a location and is negotiating a purchase, but a new restaurant and an existing industry seeking to expand are still looking for sites.
In the same time frame, though, she's had six companies looking for buildings, ranging from 15,000 square feet to 100,000 square feet.
"That's the needs I have right now and I can't meet their needs," she said.
Based on conversations with other development groups, the authority estimates the spec building would cost $6 million.
In an interview Wednesday morning, Tucker acknowledged even if the authority gets the $2 million it's asking for, it will still be far short of the cost of the spec building. She said the authority would then have some financing options for the rest, but she couldn't speak to how the authority might choose to proceed.
Tucker was the only presenter at Tuesday's meeting. On July 18, representatives of the Hospital Authority and the Parks and Recreation Authority also asked for more than they'd been offered.
Amy Williams, director of Colquitt Regional Emergency Medical Service, asked for $1 million to help build a new station for the county's ambulances. The building is expected to cost about $2.5 million. The county would build it on land the county already owns and it would own the building, but the Hospital Authority would repay the county for the construction cost, first through the SPLOST revenue and then through a lease agreement.
Maggie Davidson, director of the Recreation Authority, did not specify a figure in her presentation, but she showed a variety of projects that the authority hopes to do with the money, including preventative maintenance, improvements to facilities, and projects in the municipalities.
