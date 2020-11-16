MOULTRIE, Ga. – Need a special part for your vehicle? In the market for a cool vintage automobile?
Things will look different as a sign of the times, but for the 30th year the annual Moultrie Automotive Swapmeet is coming to Spence Field Friday and running through Sunday. It’s a place to get all varieties of car parts and equipment plus jewelry, clothes and other collectibles. The Car Corral features 20th century cars representing as many as seven decades on display and available for purchase.
Since this is an era of the COVID-19 pandemic, organizers of the Swapmeet are doing all they can to be in compliance with public health guidelines. The staff will wear masks, visors and gloves, the ticket booth will be screened off and hand sanitizers will be at the booths. Vendors are also required to employ the same protections.
The public address speakers will constantly announce reminders about keeping a safe social distance.
Jerry Kelly, representing the Moultrie Automotive Swapmeet, said people have been “hounding” him all year about putting on the show as there hasn’t been one since March. For this weekend’s show, he said there wasn’t much long-range advertising in the event the program had to be canceled. But that’s not the case as of the beginning of the week.
The Swapmeet covers 100 acres indoors and on average can attract as much as 15,000 people. Kelly said they get around 5,000 on opening day, between 8,000 to 9,000 on Saturday and 1,000 on closing day Sunday. A majority of the vehicles there range from the 1920s to the 1970s.
The gates open Friday and Saturday at 8 a.m. and Sunday at 9 a.m. Admission is $10 per person each day; children under 12 are free.
The next Automotive Swapmeet is scheduled for Feb. 5-6, 2021.
