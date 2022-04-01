MOULTRIE, Ga. — The 46th annual Moultrie Automotive Swap Meet and Car Corral kicked off Friday at Spence Field.
The two day event features all things car. Whether it's the vehicles themselves, parts, tools, collectibles, signs and much, much more. The event features more than 1,200 exhibitors from 21 different states, according to head event coordinator, Jerry Kelley.
The event originally was used to promote Kelley’s then-business, Obsolete Chevy, which was a mail order parts service based out of Nashville, Ga. It was much smaller than where it is now.
“It was all originally held in a 100,000-square-foot tobacco warehouse. The swap meet, the parts for sale and parking was all in the same building,” Kelley laughed in an interview Friday morning. “It took years before we expanded beyond that building.”
The event itself eventually outgrew Nashville. After 15 years, the swap meet was moved to Spence Field where it has been for over 30 years.
“It was much, much smaller back then. Even now this is a smaller show,” Kelley said.
The event is held twice a year, one in April and the other in November. The latter is usually the larger show. The coordinators have already confirmed over 4,500 exhibitors, vendors and sellers for the November show. Kelley explained that recent bad weather around the Southeast partially led to the decreased size in participants in the kickoff for this weekend’s show.
“I think the weather is a bit more agreeable in November. The bad weather that has come out of the west. I think we would have had some more people but we just don’t know… Many people that registered and who paid for spots aren’t even here,” Kelley said.
Exhibitors at the show are not limited to the automotive community. Many arts and crafts, woodworking, metal shaping and other art and hobbyist vendors have set up shop.
“We do have some stuff beyond the automotive. We have arts and crafts and all sorts of different vendors coming from all over,” Kelley said. “It really helps to establish this as a family event and brings in things outside of the automotive community.”
The event will continue well into Saturday with admission only $10 and children 12 and under get in free. The next swap meet will be held Nov. 18 and 19. If you have any other questions, you can reach Kelley himself on his cell phone at 229-686-4898.
