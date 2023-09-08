Steve Pearce

Averitt Express recently honored associate Steve Pearce of Norman Park, left, for 30 years of service. Pearce is one of the more than 1,300 active Averitt associates who are members of the company’s “Over 20 Team,” an exclusive group of associates who have served 20 or more years with Averitt. Averitt’s Tifton-area facility is located at 281 Jordan Road.

