TIFTON — Averitt Express recently honored associate Steve Pearce of Norman Park for 30 years of service. Pearce is one of the more than 1,300 active Averitt associates who are members of the company’s “Over 20 Team,” an exclusive group of associates who have served 20 or more years with Averitt. Averitt’s Tifton-area facility is located at 281 Jordan Road.
...A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT SOUTHWESTERN COOK...NORTHWESTERN LOWNDES...NORTHERN BROOKS AND SOUTHEASTERN COLQUITT COUNTIES THROUGH 600 PM EDT... At 521 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles west of Hahira, or 8 miles southwest of Adel, moving southeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include... Adel, Valdosta, Hahira, Morven, Berlin, Cecil, Barney, I-75 At Exit 29, Greggs, Pine Valley, and I-75 At Exit 22. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN; MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Averitt Express recognizes Norman Park employee
