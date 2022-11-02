The Moultrie-Colquitt County Chamber of Commerce recently held a grand opening ribbon cutting for Baba's The Gathering Place located at 7 E. Central Ave. in downtown Moultrie. Baba's The Gathering Place is owned by Robyn Alligood and Monica Prestridge. The business is a coffee and tea shop that also serves breakfast and lunch. Their hours are Monday through Saturday from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. You can reach Baba's The Gathering Place by calling 229-217-0007 or visit their Facebook page listed as Baba's The Gathering Place. Shown center cutting the ribbon are owners Robyn Alligood and Monica Prestridge, Baba's employees, family, community friends, as well as Chamber Ambassadors and staff.