MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Moultrie Church of God, Georgetown Apartments and Ameris Bank have partnered for a Back to School Supply Drive.
The supply drive is dedicated to providing children with backpacks and the school supplies they need for the upcoming school year. This year, the drive hopes to secure 200 supplied bookbags, organizers said.
Several years ago, before COVID-19 pandemic, the Moultrie Church of God conducted a drive and donated the bookbags filled with supplies to children who needed them. School social workers distribute the bags, according to Angie McLaughlin, organizer of the drive and wife of Pastor Ricky McLaughlin.
McLaughlin is also a former department head in special education at Willie J. Williams Middle School.
“We just want to be a blessing in any way we can. … That’s what ministry is about,” McLaughlin stated.
A representative from Ameris Bank and member of Moultrie Church of God, Summer Richmond, spoke on the bank’s involvement. This year will be the first time it’s partnered with the church for the school supply drive. Richmond said the bank is big on community support and thought it would be a good idea to join in on the fundraiser.
Last year, Georgetown Apartments, which is now overseen by Sunbelt Properties, independently hosted a drive and collected about 150 backpacks, Property Manager Kimberly Wright stated in a phone interview.
Among the apartment complex’s residents were some who are also members of Moultrie Church of God. When they heard about last year’s drive, plans to partner were set in place so that all three entities could reach more of the community than any of them had before. Now, the drive is full steam ahead.
The Moultrie Church of God, Ameris Bank and Georgetown Apartments each provided their addresses where donations for the drive can be made with Ameris Bank also having an option for monetary donations that will be used towards buying the supplies needed for the children.
Items to be donated include:
- Pencils, crayons, pens, colored pencils, markers, highlighters.
- Paper, notebooks, folders, binders.
- Tape, glue, erasers, staplers.
- Backpacks, Clorox wipes, dry erase markers, and other school supply items which can be donated.
Those interested in donating may do so until July 20 at any of the following locations:
• Moultrie Church of God, 3113 Veterans Parkway.
• Ameris Bank, 300 South Main St
• Georgetown Apartments: 315 15th St. S.E. — any time Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
