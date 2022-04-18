MOULTRIE, Ga. — The City of Moultrie released a list of winners Monday in the Backyard BBQ Contest held Saturday in conjunction with Spring Fling.
The grand champion was 319 Q, which also took first place in Ribs and Butts, second place in Brisket and third place in Sauce.
Other winners include:
Chicken
1st: Whitewater Smokers.
2nd: Big Salty’s BBQ.
3rd: Big Butts.
Ribs
1st: 319 Q.
2nd: Pig-eee-licious.
3rd: Kickin Ash.
Butts
1st: 319Q.
2nd: Big Butts.
3rd: Whitewater Smokers.
Brisket
1st: Pig-eee-licious.
2nd; 319 Q.
3rd: Serial Grillers.
Sauce
1st: In Service Doug2 BBQ.
2nd : Wimpy’s Cooking Crew.
3rd: 319Q.
Brunswick Stew
1st: Wimpy’s Cooking Crew.
2nd: Fat Boy Grillers.
3rd: Kickin Ash.
