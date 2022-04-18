BBQ

Barbecue teams cook meat Saturday in the Backyard BBQ Contest Saturday morning. Awards were to be presented later in the day.

 Kevin C. Hall/The Moultrie Observer

MOULTRIE, Ga. — The City of Moultrie released a list of winners Monday in the Backyard BBQ Contest held Saturday in conjunction with Spring Fling.

The grand champion was 319 Q, which also took first place in Ribs and Butts, second place in Brisket and third place in Sauce.

Other winners include:

Chicken

1st:  Whitewater Smokers.

2nd: Big Salty’s BBQ.

3rd: Big Butts.

 

Ribs

1st: 319 Q.

2nd: Pig-eee-licious.

3rd: Kickin Ash.

 

Butts 

1st: 319Q.

2nd: Big Butts.

3rd: Whitewater Smokers.

 

Brisket

1st: Pig-eee-licious.

2nd;  319 Q.

3rd: Serial Grillers.

 

Sauce

1st:  In Service Doug2 BBQ.

2nd : Wimpy’s Cooking Crew.

3rd: 319Q.

 

Brunswick Stew

1st: Wimpy’s Cooking Crew.

2nd: Fat Boy Grillers.

3rd: Kickin Ash.

 

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you