MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Moultrie-Colquitt County Chamber of Commerce recently held a virtual ribbon cutting for Baell Mercantile Company located at 550 First Ave. N.E. in Moultrie.
Jesse (Sugar) and Tabitha Baell opened the doors of Baell Mercantile Company in Moultrie in 1935. The business was recently bought by Bob and Theresa Thomas. They have been in the hardware business for over 20 years.
Baell Mercantile Company is Moultrie's Ace Hardware offering not only hardware but home, garden, and farm items as well. Their hours are Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. until 6 p.m. and on Saturday from 7:30 a.m. until 5 p.m.
You can reach Baell Mercantile Company by calling 229-985-5151. You can also visit their Facebook page listed as Baell Mercantile Company or their website at http://www.acehardware.com/store-details/15678.
To view the virtual ribbon cutting, visit the chamber's Facebook page listed as Moultrie Chamber or the chamber's YouTube channel listed as Moultrie-Colquitt County Chamber of Commerce.
