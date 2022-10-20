MOULTRIE, Ga. – Joe P. Baker was recently appointed to the Colquitt County Hospital Authority, the governing board of Colquitt Regional Medical Center.
A native of Norman Park, Baker attended Brewton Parker College and Ogeechee Technical College, where he received a degree in mortuary science. He is a co-owner of Baker Funeral Home and Baker Farms.
Baker has demonstrated his commitment to service through involvement with various organizations, according to a press release from the hospital. He is a member of the Georgia Fruit and Vegetable Association, Southeast Produce Council, Georgia Funeral Directors Association, and National Funeral Directors and Morticians Association. He also is a founding board member of Moultrie Bank and Trust and attends Mount Olive Baptist Church.
Baker and his wife Lia have three children, John and fiancée Libby, Parker and husband Bryce, and Jay.
“It is a great honor to be asked to serve on the Hospital Authority,” Baker said. “Access to quality healthcare is imperative for any community to thrive. Colquitt Regional and its administration have done an excellent job of enhancing healthcare here in Colquitt County. I look forward to collaborating with the other members of the Hospital Authority and working with hospital leadership to continue bringing exceptional care to patients in our community.”
Baker was appointed to succeed Kirk Friedlander, who completed his term on the Authority in September after 18 years of service. Other members of the Authority include Maureen A. Yearta, Ed.D.; Howard Melton, MD, FACS, FASMBS; Richard Bass; Richard E. Turner, Jr.; John Mark Mobley, Jr.; Johnny Brown; John Griffin; and Justin Baker, MD.
“It is a great pleasure to welcome Joe to the board,” said Hospital Authority Chairman Richard E. Turner, Jr. “Joe’s experience and involvement with a diversified population will be a huge asset to our organization.”
Colquitt Regional also recently elected several new physicians to leadership roles within the medical staff at Colquitt Regional. At the September Medical Staff meeting, the following physicians were elected to fulfill a two-year term on the Medical Executive Committee:
Chief of Staff: Andrew Cordista, MD.
Chief of Medicine: Gary Swartzentruber, MD.
Chief of Surgery: Curt Starling, MD.
Medicine Members at Large: Wit Kabange, MD, and Kent Posey, MD.
Surgery Members at Large: Emerson Harrison, MD, FACS, and Cory Porteus, DO.
“Colquitt Regional is continuing to reach great heights and a large part of that is due to great oversight from our Hospital Authority and medical leadership,” said Colquitt Regional President and CEO Jim Matney. “Joe, along with our new medical staff committee members, will be strong champions for our health system and keep building upon our successes.”
