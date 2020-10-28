MOULTRIE, Ga. — Justin Baker, MD was recently appointed to the Colquitt County Hospital Authority, the governing board of Colquitt Regional Medical Center.
Originally from Lowndes County, Baker graduated from Mercer University with a Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance degree. He then completed his medical education at Medical College of Georgia, followed by an internship in general surgery in Greenville, South Carolina, and a residency in family medicine at McLeod Hospital Systems in Florence, South Carolina.
Baker has lived in Moultrie since 2008, when he began his career as a family medicine physician at the Kirk Clinic. Since relocating to Moultrie, Baker has been active in the community, serving as chairman of the Colquitt County Health Board, medical director of Green Oaks Center for Disabilities, member of First United Methodist Church, and former chief of staff at Colquitt Regional.
Baker and his wife Molly have two sons, Grayson and Austin.
“I am very honored to serve on the Hospital Authority,” said Baker. “Providing access to quality healthcare is vital for any community. I look forward to working with other members of the authority as we guide hospital leadership and continue to improve the quality of care available to our patients and community members.”
Baker was appointed to succeed Jim Keith, MD, who completed his term on the authority in September. Other members of the authority include Maureen A. Yearta, Ed.D., Kirk Friedlander, Howard Melton, MD, FACS, Richard Bass, Richard Turner, John Mark Mobley Jr., Johnny Brown, and John Griffin.
“We are pleased to welcome Dr. Baker to the authority,” said Hospital Authority Chairman Maureen A. Yearta, Ed.D. “He has already proven to be a great asset to our organization and community and we look forward to the experience and knowledge he will bring to the authority.”
Colquitt Regional also recently elected several new physicians to leadership roles within the medical staff at Colquitt Regional.
At the September Medical Staff meeting, the following physicians were elected to fulfill at two-year term on the Medical Executive Committee:
- • Chief of Staff: Cheau Williams, MD, FACOG, FACS.
- • Chief of Medicine: Gary Swartzentruber, MD.
- • Chief of Surgery: Amber Holt, DO.
- • Medicine Members at Large: Wit Kabange, MD, and Kent Posey, MD.
- • Surgery Members at Large: Fred Powell, MD, and Emerson Harrison, MD, FACS.
“Dr. Baker, along with the new members of our medical staff, are all talented individuals who will be advocates for Colquitt Regional,” said Colquitt Regional President and CEO Jim Matney. “I have no doubt that our health system will continue to prosper and reach new heights under their leadership.”
Colquitt Regional is a 99-bed teaching hospital located in Moultrie, Georgia. It was recently the fifth hospital in Georgia to receive the Pathway to Excellence designation, which recognizes organizations that empower and give voice to nurses. With over 100 providers, more than 35 specialties and 1,350 employees, Colquitt Regional is committed to providing exceptional healthcare that exceeds expectations for Colquitt County and the surrounding areas.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.